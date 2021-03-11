Palampur civil hospital awaits completion

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 14

Though Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had inaugurated the new building of the Civil Hospital Palampur in April this year, it is yet to be been taken over by the health department since the same is incomplete.

More funds are required for the installation of power supply transformers and elevators, etc. Thakur, during his visit to Palampur on April 14 this year, had inaugurated the new complex of civil hospital built at a cost of Rs 15 crore to accommodate 100 more beds. As it is incomplete, the health department has asked the public works department (PWD) to complete the building then hand it over to them. In the past four months little has been done to complete the pending works.

When contacted, Medical Superintendent Dr Vinay Mahajan said the PWD had taken up the completion of pending works and hoped that the building would be handed over to the department soon.

The hospital looks after the medical needs of Jogindernagar, Palampur, Baijnath, Jaisinghpur and Dheera subdivisions of Kangra and Mandi districts.