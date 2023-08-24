Palampur Civil Hospital building in danger after rain, landslide

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 23

Palampur and its adjoining areas have been experiencing heavy rain for the past 24 hours. Vehicular traffic, power supply and telecommunication services have been adversely hit, causing inconvenience to people. Many houses have suffered damage. However, no loss of life has been reported so far.

A landslide on the Palampur bypass has posed a serious threat to the multi-storey building of the Palampur Civil Hospital. Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur had inaugurated this building last year before the Assembly elections. The state government had spent Rs 5 crore on the new complex of the hospital. The regular sliding near the building has also disrupted vehicular traffic on the Palampur bypass. Information gathered reveals that the cutting of hills for the construction of shops on the Palampur bypass, adjoining the building of civil hospital was resulting in landslides.

Dr Meenakshi Gupta, Medical Superintendent, said she had informed the public works department in this regard and requested necessary steps to protect the building from further sliding. Senior officers also visited the site this evening.

#Palampur