Palampur college holds athletics meet on National Sports Day

Shaheed Captain Vikram Batra Government College, Palampur, organised its annual athletics meet on the occasion of National Sports Day.

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Palampur Municipal Corporation Mayor Radha Sood was the chief guest at the opening ceremony. Addressing the students, she congratulated the participants and appreciated their dedication and enthusiasm towards sports. She said sporting activities played an important role in the holistic development of young people by promoting physical fitness, discipline, confidence, leadership, resilience and team spirit.

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The Mayor also used the occasion to deliver an anti-drug awareness message, urging students to stay away from drugs and substance abuse. She said drug addiction could adversely affect the physical and mental well-being of young people, besides jeopardising their education, careers, relationships and future prospects.

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She called upon students to become ambassadors of the anti-drug campaign and collectively contribute towards building a healthy, responsible and drug-free Himachal Pradesh.

Principal Pankaj Sood welcomed the chief guest and congratulated all participants for their enthusiastic involvement in the athletics meet. He said the occasion was dedicated to sports, fitness, discipline and the spirit of healthy competition.

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Referring to the significance of National Sports Day and the legacy of legendary hockey player Major Dhyan Chand, the Principal encouraged students to draw inspiration from his achievements and take an active interest in sports.

He emphasised that sports were an integral part of education and played a vital role in the overall development of students. Participation in sporting activities, he said, helped inculcate discipline, perseverance, teamwork, leadership, confidence and a positive attitude.

He said the college was committed to providing students with adequate opportunities to develop their sporting abilities and pursue excellence at higher levels.

The athletics meet featured a variety of track and field events, with students competing with remarkable enthusiasm and sportsmanship. The participants displayed their talent, physical fitness and competitive spirit throughout the events.

During the closing ceremony, the principal distributed medals and prizes among the winners and outstanding performers and congratulated them on their achievements. He also appreciated the organising team for successfully conducting the meet and providing students with a vibrant platform to showcase their sporting abilities.