Palampur: Congress MLA Ashish Butail on dharna over doctors shortage

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 26

A large number of people led by Congress MLA Ashish Butail yesterday started an indefinite dharna and sat on a hunger strike over shortage of doctors in Civil Hospital, Palampur, which caters to the medical needs of Palampur, Baijnath, Jaisinghpur and Dheera of Kangra district.

People from different parts of Palampur and the adjoining areas are taking part in the dharna outside the main gate of the hospital.

Butail said the agitation launched by the Congress party workers was to press their demands for filling vacant posts of specialist doctors like pediatrician, radiologist and anesthetist.

He said at present half a dozen posts of doctor were lying vacant in the hospital, hitting health services in the region. Despite repeated requests, the government had failed to fill these posts. Butail appealed to the people to support the cause.

He said in the absence of a pediatrician, a radiologist and an anesthetist all surgeries, deliveries and other minor operations in the 200-bed civil hospital had come to a halt for the past one year and patients were being referred to Tanda Medical College and private hospitals.

“In the absence of doctors in civil hospitals, people are being forced to go to the private hospitals for ultrasound scanning, MRI and surgeries at high rates. Health services here have gone from bad to worse. If we are not heard, the government should be ready for a large demonstration in Palampur,” he added.