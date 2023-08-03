Palampur couple arrested for human trafficking

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 2

The Assam police have arrested a couple hailing from Khaira area of Palampur for their alleged involvement in human trafficking. Official sources said the couple is involved in trafficking girls from poor families in Assam.

Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said the Kangra police were investigating the facts. She said the couple was arrested in Assam. “The Kangra police have also started investigating the matter by collecting information from the Assam Police. It is being ascertained if people from other areas of Kangra district are also involved in the trafficking. Further action will be taken as soon as full details of the matter are received,” she added.

The couple is accused of procuring poor girls from Assam by paying some amount of money to their families and selling them in different areas of the country. It is being said that the couple also sold girls in Sahapur and Jaisinghpur.

As per information gathered by The Tribune, on July 19, the Assam Police arrested 10 persons, including two women, from Morigaon district of Assam in connection with trafficking of girls. ?

The suspects, including the Palampur couple, were produced before the court on July 20. The couple was denied bail on being produced before the Morigaon District Judge on July 28. The duo will remain in jail till August 8.

