Palampur court awards five-year jail term in charas case

A special court in Palampur has sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 in a charas seizure case dating back to September 2019.

Special Judge Dheeraj Thakur convicted Surender Kumar, a resident Nogehar village of Baijnath sub-division after examining the evidence presented by the prosecution. The court also ordered that the convict would undergo an additional five months of simple imprisonment in default of payment of the fine.

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According to the prosecution, a team from Baijnath police station, led by ASI Nand Lal, was patrolling the area on September 8, 2019. At around 5.55 am, near Mahakal Chowk, the driver of a car approaching from the Baijnath side allegedly attempted to turn back after noticing the police personnel.

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The police stopped the vehicle on suspicion and questioned the driver. During search, a black polythene packet containing charas was allegedly recovered from a cloth bag kept near the dashboard on the front-seat side.

The contraband weighed 518.99 gm when measured on an electronic weighing scale. The police seized the contraband and impounded the vehicle and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against Kumar.

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After hearing arguments of both sides and examining the evidence, the court held the Kumar guilty and awarded the sentence.