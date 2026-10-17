DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Palampur court awards five-year jail term in charas case

Palampur court awards five-year jail term in charas case

Convict to pay Rs 50,000 for possession of 518.99 gm of contraband

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
for representation only
Advertisement

A special court in Palampur has sentenced a man to five years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 in a charas seizure case dating back to September 2019.

Special Judge Dheeraj Thakur convicted Surender Kumar, a resident Nogehar village of Baijnath sub-division after examining the evidence presented by the prosecution. The court also ordered that the convict would undergo an additional five months of simple imprisonment in default of payment of the fine.

Advertisement

According to the prosecution, a team from Baijnath police station, led by ASI Nand Lal, was patrolling the area on September 8, 2019. At around 5.55 am, near Mahakal Chowk, the driver of a car approaching from the Baijnath side allegedly attempted to turn back after noticing the police personnel.

Advertisement

The police stopped the vehicle on suspicion and questioned the driver. During search, a black polythene packet containing charas was allegedly recovered from a cloth bag kept near the dashboard on the front-seat side.

The contraband weighed 518.99 gm when measured on an electronic weighing scale. The police seized the contraband and impounded the vehicle and registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act against Kumar.

Advertisement

After hearing arguments of both sides and examining the evidence, the court held the Kumar guilty and awarded the sentence.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts