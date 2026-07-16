DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Palampur farm university cautions maize farmers against fall armyworm pest

Palampur farm university cautions maize farmers against fall armyworm pest

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 09:12 PM Jul 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Maize crop infested with fall armyworm disease in Kangra district.
Advertisement

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar (CSK) Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Palampur, has issued an advisory for maize growers in the state to remain vigilant against fall armyworm, a highly destructive pest that can cause severe damage to the maize crop if not controlled in time. Surjeet Kumar, Head of the Department of Entomology, said that farmers should regularly inspect their fields to detect the pest at an early stage. “Infestation can be identified by windowpane feeding on tender leaves, irregular holes in foliage and the presence of larvae and their excreta inside the whorl of maize plants. Early detection is essential to minimise crop losses,” he added.

Advertisement

He advised farmers to adopt Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices rather than relying solely on chemical pesticides. The recommended measures included regular field scouting, destruction of egg masses and larvae, maintaining field sanitation, conserving beneficial insects, and installing pheromone traps to monitor pest populations.

Advertisement

The university cautioned farmers against indiscriminate use of pesticides and advised them that insecticides should be applied only when pest infestation exceeded the Economic Threshold Level (ETL) or when damage was affecting more than 10 per cent of the crop.

Advertisement

In such cases, the farmers have been advised to spray either emamectin benzoate 5 SG at 0.4 gram per litre of water or chlorantraniliprole 18.5 SC at 0.4 millilitre per litre of water, ensuring thorough coverage of the maize whorl. Insecticides should be used strictly according to the recommended dosage and the safety guidelines, the university stated.

Surjeet Kumar urged the farmers to seek technical guidance from the university or the nearest Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) whenever they observe signs of infestation. He said that timely surveillance, early intervention and the adoption of integrated pest management practices would help reduce crop losses, lower dependence on chemical pesticides and ensure sustainable maize production.

Advertisement

The advisory comes at a crucial stage of the kharif season, when maize is at a vulnerable growth stage and timely pest management can play a key role in safeguarding yields.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts