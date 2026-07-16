Palampur farm university cautions maize farmers against fall armyworm pest

Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar (CSK) Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Palampur, has issued an advisory for maize growers in the state to remain vigilant against fall armyworm, a highly destructive pest that can cause severe damage to the maize crop if not controlled in time. Surjeet Kumar, Head of the Department of Entomology, said that farmers should regularly inspect their fields to detect the pest at an early stage. “Infestation can be identified by windowpane feeding on tender leaves, irregular holes in foliage and the presence of larvae and their excreta inside the whorl of maize plants. Early detection is essential to minimise crop losses,” he added.

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He advised farmers to adopt Integrated Pest Management (IPM) practices rather than relying solely on chemical pesticides. The recommended measures included regular field scouting, destruction of egg masses and larvae, maintaining field sanitation, conserving beneficial insects, and installing pheromone traps to monitor pest populations.

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The university cautioned farmers against indiscriminate use of pesticides and advised them that insecticides should be applied only when pest infestation exceeded the Economic Threshold Level (ETL) or when damage was affecting more than 10 per cent of the crop.

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In such cases, the farmers have been advised to spray either emamectin benzoate 5 SG at 0.4 gram per litre of water or chlorantraniliprole 18.5 SC at 0.4 millilitre per litre of water, ensuring thorough coverage of the maize whorl. Insecticides should be used strictly according to the recommended dosage and the safety guidelines, the university stated.

Surjeet Kumar urged the farmers to seek technical guidance from the university or the nearest Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) whenever they observe signs of infestation. He said that timely surveillance, early intervention and the adoption of integrated pest management practices would help reduce crop losses, lower dependence on chemical pesticides and ensure sustainable maize production.

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The advisory comes at a crucial stage of the kharif season, when maize is at a vulnerable growth stage and timely pest management can play a key role in safeguarding yields.