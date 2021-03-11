Palampur: Garment shop gutted

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 9

Property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in a fire that broke out in a garment shop at Nagri village, 15 km from here, yesterday.

Fire tenders were called from Palampur to douse the flames. A large number of residents assembled to help the firemen control the fire. However, nearly 90 per cent stock in the shop was destroyed. No casualty has, however, been reported. The owner of the shop said he suspected that short circuit may have led to the fire.

A case has been registered. Palampur SDM Dr Amit Guleria said he had directed the Tehsildar to submit an estimate of the loss suffered so that relief could be provided to the victims.