Palampur: Garment shop gutted

Palampur, June 9
Property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in a fire that broke out in a garment shop at Nagri village, 15 km from here, yesterday.
Fire tenders were called from Palampur to douse the flames. A large number of residents assembled to help the firemen control the fire. However, nearly 90 per cent stock in the shop was destroyed. No casualty has, however, been reported. The owner of the shop said he suspected that short circuit may have led to the fire.
A case has been registered. Palampur SDM Dr Amit Guleria said he had directed the Tehsildar to submit an estimate of the loss suffered so that relief could be provided to the victims.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala killing: Harkamal Ranu of Bathinda, one of 8 sharp-shooters who fired at singer, arrested
Family members claim they handed over Harkamal to police
Rajya Sabha elections LIVE updates: Kuldeep Bishnoi 'casts his vote for Congress'; Karnataka's JDS 'fails to contact 1 MLA'
Polling under way for 16 Rajya Sabha seats in Haryana, 3 oth...
NEET PG 2021 admissions: SC dismisses petition seeking special stray round of counselling
A Bench led by Justice MR Shah says it’s not possible at thi...
Concerned by food, fertiliser export restrictions, IMF welcomes India's decision to relax ban on wheat exports
India had banned wheat exports last month in a bid to check ...