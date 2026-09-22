Palampur gets its own professional combat sports training centre

World champion Siddharth Singh, founder and CEO of Crosstrain Fight Club (CFC), India’s first Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt and mentor to UFC fighter Anshul Jubli, has expanded the professional combat sports training network to Himachal Pradesh with the launch of a new centre in Palampur.

The centre was officially opened on Sunday, bringing structured and professional combat sports training closer to fighters, aspiring athletes and enthusiasts in the region.

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The Palampur centre marks an important milestone in CFC’s growing national footprint, making Himachal Pradesh the fourth state in India to have a dedicated Crosstrain Fight Club centre. Its wider network of franchises and affiliates now extends to a fifth state.

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For Siddharth Singh, the decision to expand into Himachal Pradesh follows years of seeing fighters from the state travel to CFC’s existing training centres to pursue their combat sports ambitions. Having witnessed the talent and potential emerging from the state, Siddharth believes Himachal Pradesh has a strong future in combat sports.

“I have seen a lot of fighters from Himachal coming to train with us, and that made me realise the potential the state has. There is talent here, but athletes should not always have to leave their hometowns to access good training. With the Palampur centre, we want to create that opportunity closer to home and help more fighters from Himachal develop their potential,” said Siddharth Singh.

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Founded by Siddharth in 2012, Crosstrain Fight Club offers specialised training in MMA, Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, wrestling and boxing and has built a reputation for athlete development.

One of the prominent athletes associated with Siddharth’s mentorship is Anshul Jubli, who trained under him at Crosstrain Fight Club and went on to become the first Indian male MMA fighter to sign with the UFC. Jubli’s journey represents the kind of pathway Siddharth hopes to create for more Indian fighters through access to quality coaching, structured training and the right sporting ecosystem.

With the Palampur centre, Siddharth is taking that approach to a new region, bringing professional combat sports training closer to Himachal’s fighters and creating an environment where local talent can train, develop and pursue competitive opportunities without necessarily having to shift their base.