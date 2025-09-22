Palampur girl awarded PhD in physiotherapy

Arushi Mishra, a Palampur native, has been awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Physiotherapy by Chitkara University, Punjab.

Her doctoral research was titled “Design and Development of a Sensor-Based Pressure Probe and Evaluation of its Effectiveness in Optimizing Kegel Exercise Dosage in Women Suffering from Urinary Incontinence.” The study aimed at developing a practical solution to improve therapeutic outcomes for women dealing with this health condition.

The research was conducted under the supervision of Dr Amandeep Singh. On receiving the doctorate, Dr Arushi Mishra said she was grateful to her mentor, family and elders.

She said, “I am grateful to my guide, Dr Amandeep Singh, whose guidance and support made this research possible. I also owe gratitude to my grandfather, JP Mishra. Without the constant support, guidance and blessings of my parents, Indu Mishra and Pradeep Kumar, this would not have been possible.”