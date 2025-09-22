DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Palampur girl awarded PhD in physiotherapy

Palampur girl awarded PhD in physiotherapy

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 05:10 AM Sep 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Achiever: Arushi Mishra gets the doctorate for research on device to aid women with urinary incontinence.
Advertisement

Arushi Mishra, a Palampur native, has been awarded the degree of Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Physiotherapy by Chitkara University, Punjab.

Advertisement

Her doctoral research was titled “Design and Development of a Sensor-Based Pressure Probe and Evaluation of its Effectiveness in Optimizing Kegel Exercise Dosage in Women Suffering from Urinary Incontinence.” The study aimed at developing a practical solution to improve therapeutic outcomes for women dealing with this health condition.

The research was conducted under the supervision of Dr Amandeep Singh. On receiving the doctorate, Dr Arushi Mishra said she was grateful to her mentor, family and elders.

Advertisement

She said, “I am grateful to my guide, Dr Amandeep Singh, whose guidance and support made this research possible. I also owe gratitude to my grandfather, JP Mishra. Without the constant support, guidance and blessings of my parents, Indu Mishra and Pradeep Kumar, this would not have been possible.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts