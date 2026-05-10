Palampur girl emerges Himachal Pradesh Class X board topper with 99.86% marks

Anmol, a student of AVM Senior Secondary School, Pahra, 15 km from Palampur, has brought immense pride to the region by securing first position in the state in Class X examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. The results were announced today.

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A meritorious student Anmol scored an extraordinary 699 marks out of 700 marks, achieving 99.86 per cent and emerging as the topper in Himachal Pradesh. Her remarkable success has become a matter of celebration for the school, teachers, students and local residents.

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Anmol belongs to an ordinary family, making her achievement even more inspiring. Despite limited resources, she remained focused on academics and consistently performed exceptionally well throughout her school career. According to the school authorities, Anmol has been securing first position in her class continuously for the past five years, reflecting her dedication, discipline and hard work.

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Principal, AVM School, Pahra, said Anmol was one of the most sincere and disciplined students of the institution. He said her consistent performance over the years clearly indicated her academic excellence and determination to succeed. The principal also appreciated the role of her parents and teachers in motivating and guiding her.

Teachers described Anmol as humble, hardworking and highly committed towards studies. Her achievement has inspired many students in the region to work harder and pursue excellence in academics.

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The school management felicitated Anmol for her exceptional accomplishment and wished her success in future endeavours. Parents, educationists and prominent citizens from Palampur and nearby areas congratulated Anmol and her family for this outstanding achievement, calling it a proud moment for the entire region.

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Abhinav, Roohani clinch second state rank

Roohani Dhiman Rank 2nd

Una: Two students from Government Senior Secondary School, Rapoh Missran, Amb tehsil, Abhinav Mehta and Roohani Dhiman secured second position in the Class 10th examination conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, the results of which were declared today. Both secured 698 marks out of 700 and bagged the second place along with Purnima Sharma from Bilaspur district, who also scored the same marks.

Abhinav Mehta’s father is a businessman and his mother is a housewife. A resident of Kotla village under Chaksarai post office of Amb tehsil, he is a devout, wakes up early and offers prayers at the village temple before starting his day. He also represented the school at the state level School Chess Tournaments recently.

Abhinav said he studied for at least four to five hours a day while at home. He gives credit for his achievement to his parents who supported him and his teachers, who he said were learned and always ready to help students in their studies. Abhinav said he wants to study engineering and had already taken admission in 10+2 (Non medical) stream.

Roohani Dhiman’s father is a lecturer in mathematics at the same school where she studied, while her mother is a housewife. She plays badminton and has represented the school and the district at the district and state-level school tournaments. She is a resident of Thada village under Panjoa Ladoli post office of Amb tehsil.

Roohani said her routine after schooling was half an hour of rest at home, followed by two hours of badminton game. Thereafter, she studied till midnight. Roohani said she wanted to clear the JEE examination to get admission in an engineering course at any IIT. She credits her success to her parents and teachers.

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Ashwika Sharma grabs third merit position

HAMIRPUR: Ashwika Sharma, a student of Neelam Public School, Bihadu, Hamirpur district, has secured the third position across the state by obtaining 697 marks in the matriculation examinations conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education. This achievement of Ashwika, who hails from Bihadu village, Sakroha panchayat, Barsar subdivision, has sparked a wave of joy throughout the entire region.

Ashwika’s father, Vijay Sharma is an engineer in a private company, while her mother, Shashi Bala, is an Assistant Professor at BBN Degree College, Chakmoh.

Ashwika attributed her success to the blessings of her parents and the guidance of her teachers. She said her goal was to become a doctor and dedicate herself to serving society and those in need. The school management and relatives and friends extended their best wishes to Ashwika.

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Alisha Thakur secures third rank

MANDI: In an inspiring story of determination and hard work, Alisha Thakur, a student of Oxford School, Kotli, Mandi district, has brought laurels to the region by securing the third position in the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education Class X examinations. She secured 697 marks (99.57 per cent) out of 700 marks in the exams. Coming from a humble background, Alisha’s achievement has become a matter of

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