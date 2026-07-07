Palampur grapples with rising stray cattle menace

Stray animals roaming on roads and in market areas in Palampur city have become a major public safety concern. In the past two years, nine persons lost their lives after colliding with stray cattle on roads in and around the city. The latest victim was Sansar Chand Patial, a resident of Bhawarna, who was killed by a stray bull. Residents have repeatedly expressed concern over the increasing number of stray animals roaming on busy roads, highways and marketplaces, posing a serious threat to motorists, pedestrians and other commuters. Though several complaints have been submitted to the authorities concerned, the strays have not been removed, leading to frequent accidents and traffic disruptions.

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Dr RS Kishtwaria, a veterinary expert and retired professor of CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, Palampur, says that a large number of stray cattle roaming in Kangra district are not of local breeds. According to him, many of these animals are allegedly transported from adjoining states and abandoned in Himachal during night.

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Dr Kishtwaria says that the state government should take immediate and effective measures to curb the influx of stray animals. He stresses the need for strict surveillance along inter-state borders and recommends the installation of check posts and regular night patrols to prevent trucks carrying stray cattle from entering the state.

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Palampur MLA Ashish Butail says that large, aggressive stray bulls at present roaming in Palampur markets and other parts of Kangra district had never been seen in the past. He adds that Dr Kishtwaria has rightly pointed out that such breeds of cattle are not traditionally reared in the hill state.

The MLA alleges that abandoning animals in Himachal Pradesh appears to be part of a larger conspiracy aimed at creating problems for the state and its residents, particularly farmers. He urges the government to investigate the source of these animals and take strict action against those who abandon them.

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Butail and Dr Kishtwaria also urge Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to direct all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to maintain strict vigil at border entry points during night hours. Such measures, they add, will help identify and stop those responsible for abandoning animals in the state.

Dr Madhumeet Singh, a former Dean of the College of Animal and Veterinary Sciences, says that setting up animal shelters is not a solution, as the number of stray cattle is increasing every day.