Palampur heliport to be ready in two months; to have landing facility for four choppers

The city is set to get air connectivity as the construction of a high-tech heliport near Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishwavidyalaya is nearing completion. The facility, being developed on around 84 kanals, will have landing and parking facilities for four helicopters and is expected to be ready within the next two months.

Vaneet Sharma, Executive Engineer, Public Works Department (PWD), said that the initial sanctioned cost of the project was Rs 9 crore but it was subsequently revised to Rs 19.77 crore following consultations with the department. Once operational, the heliport is expected to strengthen tourism, improve emergency medical evacuation and provide faster connectivity to Kangra district, he added.

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He said that the heliport was being equipped with modern infrastructure, including a passenger terminal, entry and exit gates, ticketing and registration counters, a control room, waiting areas and a fire station. Parking arrangements for vehicles have also been incorporated into the project.

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“Construction has reached an advanced stage, with the finishing work and the completion of essential facilities under way. However, the commencement of regular helicopter services will depend on the completion of the remaining work and necessary operational clearances,” Sharma said.

The heliport is expected to make Palampur more accessible to tourists travelling from New Delhi and Chandigarh. Improved air connectivity can also benefit visitors travelling to the Dhauladhar region and nearby adventure tourism destinations, particularly Bir-Billing, which is renowned for paragliding.

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Besides tourism, the facility is expected to play an important role in emergency situations. Helicopter services can facilitate rapid evacuation of critically-ill patients and improve access to remote areas during natural disasters and other emergencies.

The project is being viewed as a significant addition to the region’s transport infrastructure. With modern passenger facilities and dedicated landing areas, the heliport is expected to enhance Palampur’s potential as a tourism destination while providing an additional option for emergency air services.