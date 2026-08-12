Palampur institute aims to be global technology leader in Himalayan bioresources sustainable use

The CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (CSIR-IHBT), Palampur, has emerged as one of India’s leading centres for research on Himalayan bioresources, biotechnology and sustainable agriculture. Under the leadership of Director Dr Sudesh Kumar Yadav, the institute has expanded its research portfolio from medicinal and aromatic plants to artificial intelligence, genome editing, floriculture, natural sweeteners, climate-resilient agriculture and bioeconomy.

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In an exclusive interview with Ravinder Sood, Dr Sudesh Kumar Yadav discusses the achievements, future roadmap of the institute and its growing contribution to society.

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The CSIR-IHBT has become one of India’s premier research institutions. What is your vision for it?

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Our vision is to become a global leader in technologies that promote the sustainable utilisation of Himalayan bioresources. We are working to convert the immense biological wealth of the Himalayas into technologies, products and processes to benefit society, farmers, industries and the environment. Science should not remain confined to laboratories; it must improve people’s lives and contribute to the nation’s bio-economy.

What makes the CSIR-IHBT unique among research institutions?

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We possess a comprehensive research infrastructure dedicated to Himalayan bio-resources. Our facilities include genome sequencing, CRISPR-based genome editing, advanced microscopy, artificial intelligence, tissue culture, pilot-scale processing plants, bioinformatics, herbarium, phytopharmaceutical research and high-altitude biodiversity studies. This integrated infrastructure allows us to undertake research from basic science to commercial technology development.

The institution is leading the national BioCAP Mission. Why is this mission important?

India possesses enormous biological diversity, much of which remains scientifically unexplored. BioCAP focuses on documenting, conserving and adding value to these bioresources. Our scientists have already discovered several species new to science, generated DNA barcodes for authentic identification and developed value-added products from natural resources. Conservation and sustainable utilisation must go hand in hand.

Your institution is also documenting traditional knowledge. Why is that necessary?

Tribal communities of the Himalayas possess centuries-old knowledge about medicinal plants, edible species and natural resources. Unfortunately, much of this knowledge is disappearing because of changing lifestyles. We are documenting this knowledge scientifically with prior informed consent and integrating it into national databases so that future generations can benefit while protecting traditional intellectual property.

Malnutrition remains a challenge in Himachal Pradesh. How is your institution addressing this issue?

We have developed several affordable fortified food products, including Spirulina-based nutrition bars, millet-based beverages and protein-rich supplements. These products are now being used under the Mission Bharpoor in Kangra and the Mission Jeevan Uphaar in Chamba. The encouraging results demonstrate that scientific innovations can directly improve public health, especially among children and women.

Artificial intelligence is transforming science. How is the IHBT using AI?

Artificial intelligence has become an important research tool. Our scientists have developed computational models based on AI and deep learning that reduce the cost and time required for genome sequencing and molecular biology experiments. These technologies improve research efficiency while saving valuable resources.

The Aroma Mission has become a national success story. How has it benefited farmers?

The Aroma Mission has transformed the livelihoods of thousands of farmers. We have brought nearly 4,700 hectares under aromatic crops, benefiting around 4,400 farmers in 13 states. Essential oil production has generated substantial rural employment and additional income while reducing India’s dependence on imported aromatic raw materials.

Is floriculture another important area of your work?

Yes, we are promoting tulips, lilies, peonies, gerberas, marigolds and several other high-value flower crops. We established Himachal Pradesh’s first tulip garden, developed indigenous bulb production technologies and introduced commercial peony cultivation. Floriculture offers tremendous opportunities for diversification and employment in the Himalayan region.

The IHBT has pioneered the cultivation of ‘heeng’ in India. Why is this achievement significant?

India imports almost all of its ‘heeng’ requirement. After years of research, our scientists successfully established ‘heeng’ cultivation under Indian conditions. This year, the plants flowered, produced seeds and yielded resin, demonstrating that the crop can complete its life cycle in our Himalayan environment. It is a major step towards reducing imports and creating new income opportunities for high-altitude farmers.

Your institution is also promoting stevia and monk fruit. What is their significance?

Lifestyle diseases such as diabetes are increasing rapidly. Natural sweeteners like stevia and monk fruit provide healthier alternatives to sugar. We have standardised cultivation technologies, propagation methods and processing techniques, enabling farmers and entrepreneurs to enter this emerging sector.

What progress the institution has made in medicinal plant research?

Medicinal plants remain one of our core strengths. We are conserving endangered species, developing cultivation technologies and isolating bioactive compounds. One of our important achievements is the development of a phytopharmaceutical active ingredient from inularacemosa for the management of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which has shown promising pre-clinical results.

How is the IHBT supporting entrepreneurship?

Innovation must create employment. Under the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister’s Start-up Scheme, we mentor start-ups working in biotechnology, food processing, tissue culture, floriculture and herbal products. More than 75 start-ups have completed incubation at our institute, creating new opportunities for young entrepreneurs.

What initiatives are being taken for students and young researchers at your institution?

Through our Jigyasa programme, research internships and skill development initiatives, thousands of students visit our laboratories every year. We want young minds to experience science first-hand and develop innovative thinking. Around 50,000 students have participated in our outreach programmes.

What message would you like to give to the people of Himachal ?

The Himalayas are among India’s greatest natural assets. Their biodiversity must be conserved and utilised responsibly. Science has enormous potential to improve livelihoods, strengthen agriculture, promote entrepreneurship and protect the environment. Our commitment is to ensure that every technology developed at the CSIR-IHBT ultimately reaches farmers, industries and society. Only then will scientific research truly serve the nation.