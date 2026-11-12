Palampur losing landmark deodar trees, tea gardens to unchecked urbanisation

One of Himachal Pradesh’s most picturesque cities nestled in the foothills of the Dhauladhar mountain ranges, Palampur is rapidly losing its green cover to unchecked urbanisation. The disappearance of its landmark deodar trees, shrinking tea gardens and vanishing open spaces have emerged as major environmental concerns, threatening its distinctive ecological character.

Once known for its dense deodar forests, sprawling tea gardens and lush green surroundings, Palampur is witnessing steady transformation, with concrete structures replacing trees, plantations and open spaces. Several housing colonies and commercial establishments have mushroomed in the city, but little attention seems to have been paid to preserving green belts and maintaining ecological balance.

Jatinder Katoch, a former Engineer-in-Chief, says that the disappearance of deodar trees is particularly worrying as these plantations have historically defined Palampur’s identity and landscape. The shrinking plantations not only diminish the scenic beauty of the region but also threaten its traditional tea-growing heritage and livelihood associated with the industry.

Local environmentalists Kulbhushan Ralhan and Subhash Sharma allege that the Municipal Corporation and the Town and Country Planning Department have failed to effectively enforce planning regulations and protect the green spaces of the city. They fear that continued unregulated construction can turn Palampur into a congested urban settlement, depriving it of its natural beauty that has made it an important tourist destination.

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They say that the most alarming aspect of this transformation is the disappearance of mature deodar trees. Several localities that were once covered with these majestic trees have lost much of their green cover. The areas around the Old Bus Stand, Forest Office, Rotary Bhawan, Mission Compound and the Tehsil Office, which once had a considerable number of deodars, have witnessed a substantial decline in tree cover.

They say that development must not come at the cost of Palampur’s natural heritage. Unless the authorities introduce a comprehensive conservation and urban greening policy, the city risks losing greenery, tea gardens and scenic charm that had distinguished it from other urban centres in Himachal Pradesh.

Environmentalists say that the loss of mature trees and traditional tea plantations cannot be compensated through routine plantation drives. Deodars take decades to attain maturity, while established tea gardens represent an important part of the region’s agricultural and cultural heritage.

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The rapid expansion of housing colonies without adequate provision for green belts, parks and open spaces has further aggravated environmental pressure. Residents have demanded a comprehensive survey of the remaining deodar trees and tea gardens, strict action against unauthorised tree felling, protection of existing plantations and mandatory green spaces in new residential colonies.