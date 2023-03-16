Palampur-Mandi NH to be four-laned now

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 14

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has accepted the request of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for four-laning of the highway between Palampur and Mandi. Earlier, the NHAI had restricted this highway in two lanes keeping in view difficult topography and low volume of traffic.

Disclosing this here today, Gokul Butail, Information and Technology Adviser to Chief Minister, who is holding a Cabinet rank, said the Chief Minister had last week, along with his team, had called on Union Surface and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi recently and requested him that the NHAI should go for four-lane highways in the state keeping in view high volume of traffic during tourist season as the narrow roads had turned into a major traffic hazard.

Later the Union Minister directed the NHAI officials to submit the revised details of Pathankot-Mandi project so that it could be converted to four lanes. He said the NHAI had also appointed a consultant to prepare the new DPR.

Official sources said that the NHAI had made various changes in its detailed project report (DPR) for the 100-km strategic road project between Palampur and Mandi. The project between Pathankot and Mandi is being executed in five phases.

The highway would have a new alignment and the NHAI will not use the old narrow Pathankot- Mandi highway passing through high mountains and various towns such as Palampur, Baijnath, Paprola, Chauntra and Jogindernagar. As per the new guidelines, the NHAI would lay special stress on minimum cutting of hills and dislocation of business establishments, which would reduce the cost of the project. The distance between Pathankot and Mandi will reduce from 219 km to 171 km when the project is completed.

The Pathankot-Mandi highway has strategic importance as it links Pathankot with Leh via Manali. The Indian Army uses this road to carry essential supplies to Leh and other forward areas.