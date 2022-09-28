Palampur: Marriage halls sans firefighting equipment

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, September 27

Most of the marriage halls and palaces in Kangra district lack firefighting equipment. The state government issues guidelines from time to time for fire safety arrangements in hotels and marriage palaces, but the owners of these commercial buildings seem to ignore these.

Information gathered by The Tribune reveals that the district administration, police, and the state Tourism Department are not on one page as they have no data relating to fire safety certificates issued to over 100 marriage palaces in the district.

The local SDM and the DSP say that their offices have no role in issuing fire safety certificates to marriage places. Also, there are no records of marriage palaces operational in Palampur subdivision.

Most of the marriage halls in this town also have not taken the ‘No Objection Certificate’ (NOC) from the Fire Department and other authorities concerned. As per set guidelines, these commercial structures need to ensure fire safety equipment and safety measures within premises before organising marriage ceremonies.