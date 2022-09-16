Palampur Mayor, staff booked for misplacing file

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 15

Palampur Municipal Corporation (MC) officials today got a FIR registered at the local police station against its Mayor and two employees for allegedly misplacing a file pertaining to the proceedings of the house meeting held on August 5.

Sources in the MC said Mayor Poonam Bali had asked for the file from the dealing hand clerk on September 9 for verification of the decision taken by the house. However, she never returned the file to the branch. Despite efforts, the MC staff was not able to trace the file, the sources added.

Later, when the matter came to the notice of the Municipal Commissioner Vikram Mahajan on September 14, he directed his subordinates to report the matter to the police. The police are probing the case.

Meanwhile, Bali said, she left file on her office table and then went for the lunch. “When I returned to the office the file was missing. She made all efforts to trace the file but in vain,” she added.

