Palampur Mayor to be elected today

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 23

The elections for the post of Mayor of Palampur Municipal Corporation will be held tomorrow. However, the date for elections of Mayor to Dharamsala MC is yet to be decided.

Cakewalk likely for Congress Congress holds majority in Palampur House, while BJP has edge in Dharamsala

Date of Dharamsala Mayor election yet to be finalised

Congress deputes RS Bali as in-charge of Dharamsala Mayor election

Sudhir Sharma, local Congress MLA, left out

Installing its Mayor in Palampur MC looks like a cakewalk for the Congress as the party holds a majority. The party has deputed local MLA Ashish Butail and Chief Parliamentary Secretary Kishori Lal to supervise the elections.

Ashish Butail, when asked, said the Congress has 13 members in the house of 15 of the Palampur MC. He said the name of the Mayor would be declared only in the meeting of house tomorrow.

For Dharamsala MC, the Congress has deputed RS Bali, chairman of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), as in-charge for Mayor’s election. Dharamsala Congress MLA Sudhir Sharma has been left out of election process as a majority of Congress members in Dharamsala MC belong to his rival group. The Congress has six members in the house of 17. The BJP has a majority of 10 members while one member is independent.

As per the Municipal Corporation Act of Himachal, the stint of Mayor is of two-and-a-half years. In Dharamsala the stint of incumbent Mayor Onkar Nehra finished last month. The present Mayor belonged to the ST category and as per the reservation roster issued by Himachal government the next Mayor of Dharamsala MC would a female. The Congress has six members in Dharamsala MC and one independent was also a Congress rebel. Three of the six Congress members in Dharamsala MC are females who would be vying for the post of Mayor.

The Congress would have to poach on BJP members in Dharamsala house to install its own Mayor.

As per the reservation roster, the next Mayor of Palampur MC should be from the ST community. Sources said that for a ST community member to become Mayor there should be at least 15 per cent ST population in the MC area. However, Palampur MC does not have 15 per cent ST population. So, the government has decided to open Mayor’s seat for general category.

#Congress #Dharamsala #Palampur