Palampur MC Budget: No fresh taxes, thrust on welfare measures

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 19

The Palampur Municipal Corporation, in its budget presented for 2023-24 last evening, has announced a number of welfare measures for the town. Meanwhile, no new taxes have been proposed.

As per the budget, the MC has proposed its expenditure at Rs 40.33 crore and pegged its income at Rs 36.95 crore – including Rs 2.44 crore from its own sources and Rs 34.51 crore from government grants. In the previous year, the MC had received revenue from its own sources at Rs 2.27 crore and government grants were Rs 21.80 crore. Likewise, the MC had received rental income of Rs 37.99 lakh in the previous year while the same has been estimated at Rs 47.60 lakh.

The welfare measures include the construction of a new parking, scientific handling of garbage by setting up a modern waste treatment plant in Aima village, introducing digital mode of payments, restoration of all streetlights, commissioning of recently constructed locked toilets and installation of paver tiles in left-out areas.

Presenting the budget, Mayor Poonam Bali said the MC had not proposed any new taxes in the 2023-24 budget. “Besides, it has also been decided that the merged areas having 14 of 16 wards would continue to avail tax holiday till further orders,” she added.

The Mayor said with the assistance of the Irrigation and Public Health (IPH) Department, the sewer system would also be laid in the MC area. For this project, the state government has agreed to sanction Rs 135 crore.

Bali further said in the next financial year, the MC would introduce means for digital payment pertaining to user charges, house tax and garbage collection. She said a new multi-storey parking had also been proposed on the old Sabzi Mandi premises with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank. The MC had added the construction of a garbage treatment plant to its priority list, she added.

Briefing mediapersons, Municipal Commissioner Ashish Sharma said the scientific handling of waste had become a major challenge before the MC. “Chief Parliamentary Secretary Ashish Butail, who is also the local MLA, has assured the MC that he will manage funds for this project from the state government in the next financial year,” he added.