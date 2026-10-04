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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Palampur MC shifts stray dogs to shelter

Palampur MC shifts stray dogs to shelter

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:39 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Stray dogs in Nurpur.
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In a move aimed at tackling the stray dog menace in Palampur and enhancing public safety, the Municipal Corporation has captured stray dogs from various parts of the town and shifted them to a shelter home.

The action was initiated after social worker Gaurav Mahajan lodged a complaint with the Municipal Corporation regarding the growing stray dog problem. Taking cognisance of the issue, the civic body entrusted the task to the dog-catching team of the People for Animals (PFA).

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A Municipal Corporation team, accompanied by the social worker, visited Ward No. 12 on Friday morning. After considerable effort, the team captured several stray dogs and transported them using appropriate safety equipment.

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The dogs were taken to a shelter run by the People for Animals at Dhanot village near Shahpur. According to PFA volunteers, the animals will be vaccinated against rabies and subsequently sterilised as part of efforts to control the stray dog population.

The initiative comes amid rising complaints from residents about the increasing number of stray dogs in different parts of Palampur. Residents say the animals not only create a nuisance but also pose a threat to pedestrians, particularly children and the elderly.

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The Municipal Corporation’s action follows a complaint-based approach to addressing the issue and comes at a time when demands are growing for a comprehensive programme of sterilisation, vaccination and population management of stray dogs in the town.

Residents have also urged the civic authorities to conduct such drives regularly and maintain proper records of dogs captured, vaccinated and sterilised.

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