Palampur MC to pay relief for cutting water connection

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 1

The district consumer forum of Kangra has directed the Palampur Municipal Corporation to pay a compensation of Rs 12,500 to a complainant Vishal Jariyal, a resident of ward number 4 of the corporation. In an order delivered by the president of district consumer forum Himanshu Mishra and members Narayan Thakur and Arti Sood held that the Palampur MC had caused harassment to the complainant by ordering disconnection of his water connection without proper investigation.

‘Caused mental harassment’ The consumer court held that the water connection was disconnected without proper investigation and so mental harassment was caused to him

The court ordered the Palampur MC to refund Rs 12,500 the complainant had spent on purchasing water, Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 7,500 as litigation cost

The complainant Vishal Jariyal, in a complaint before the consumer forum, had alleged that Jal Shakti Department had illegally disconnected his water connection on the orders of Palampur MC in February 2023. He remained without water connection for a month. During this period he had to buy water from tankers to meet his daily need for which he had to spend Rs 12,500 for a month till the water connection was restored.

Jariyal alleged in his complaint that the house in which he was living was constructed by his mother in the year 2007 as per the map approved by the Town and Country Planning Department. At that time the area in which they were living was not under the Palampur MC and so the map was approved by the Town and Country Planning Department. However, the Palampur MC without verifying the fact ordered disconnection of his water connection after issuing a notice. He demanded Rs 12,500 he spent on purchasing water for the period he his water connection was disconnected, Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental harassment and Rs 15,000 as litigation cost.

The Palampur MC, through its counsel, maintained in the consumer court that the complainant was carrying out further development of his house without any approval from the MC. Due to it, a notice was issued to him and his water connection was cut.

The consumer court, however, held that the water connection was disconnected without proper investigation and so mental harassment was caused to him. The court ordered the Palampur MC to refund Rs 12,500 the complainant had spent on purchasing water, Rs 5,000 as compensation and Rs 7,500 as litigation cost.

#Dharamsala #Kangra #Palampur