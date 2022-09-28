Palampur: Mining mafia attacks panchayat up-pradhan, ward member

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, September 27

Sat Pal and Ashwani Kumar, up-pradhan and ward member, respectively, of Bathan panchayat in Thural tehsil, escaped unhurt last night when alleged goons of the mining mafia attacked them near the Neugal river where they had gone to check illegal mining. However, the miscreants damaged Sat Pal’s car.

On the complaints of villagers, Sat Pal and Ashwani went to the river last night to stop illegal mining. A JCB machine and two tippers were engaged in cutting of hills and extraction of minerals. As they reached the mining site, the goons stopped their car and attacked them with lathis.

However, they escaped. An FIR was registered against the assailants on their complaint at the Thural police post. They also reported the incident to SDM, Dheera, Ashish Sharma.

On the request of Seema Devi and Sat pal, pradhan and up-pardhan of Bathan panchayat, and villagers, a team of mediapersons visited the incident site this morning. Reckless and unscientific cutting of hills by the mining mafia adjoining the river with the help of JCB machines was visible.

The villagers said that illegal mining was going on round the clock on private land as well as forestland. They had tried to stop illegal mining several times but the state authorities failed to act against the culprits.

Seema Devi and Sat Pal said that the HP High Court and the local administration had already rejected a proposal for a stone crusher in Bathan panchayat keeping in view opposition by villagers.

Still the mining mafia had pressed JCB machines into service to extract sand, stones and gravels from the riverbed. For the second time, the High Court did not entertain a petition filed by a few persons for permission to set up stone crushers.

The villagers said that illegal mining in the area had become a law and problem and the mining mafia was adopting all tactics to scare away vigilant villagers. They added that the government should intervene to stop illegal mining and initiate action against the mafia.

Seema Devi said that villagers would continue to fight against illegal mining in their panchayat and if these activities were not stopped, they would boycott the Assembly elections.

Kangra SP Khushal Sharma said that the police had registered a case. The SP said that he had directed the SHO, Bhawarna, to impound tippers and JCB machines that were engaged in illegal mining.