Palampur, nearby areas face frequent power cuts

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, January 22

Palampur and its adjoining areas have been facing frequent power outages these days with the suburbs being the worst-affected. Amid biting cold, the power failure has virtually paralysed the normal life in Palampur.

Information gathered by The Tribune revealed that the shortage of field staff and poor infrastructure have adversely affected the power supply system in Palampur and its adjoining areas. Rural areas are the worst-affected as there is no one to attend to public complaints after 5 pm.

New substation to end crisis A new substation has been approved for Palampur. It will be functional in 2024. The local revenue authorities have given the NOC for land transfer… The power crisis will improve once the new substation starts functioning. —Ankur Sharma, HPSEB executive engineer

At present, Palampur has no independent power supply feeder. The town and 13 Municipal Corporation wards are dependent on the lone 50-year-old Maranda substation, which is already overloaded and hence, leading to frequent power crisis. The Maranda substation was built in 1972 for a population of 15,000. However, today the population of the Palampur MC and its adjoining areas has crossed 70,000.

Though the HPSEB has proposed a new power substation at Sughar near the Industrial Training Institute. But, in the absence of political and administrative will, no headway has been made in the past 10 years as the HPSEB failed to get the land transferred in its name for the new project, resulting in inconvenience to the public.

Ankur Sharma, HPSEB Executive Engineer, said the power demand had increased in winter and the Maranda substation was unable to cope with it, leading to a crisis. “The situation will improve once the new substation starts functioning,” he added.

In the past 15 years, vast urbanisation has taken place in Palampur, particularly in the MC jurisdiction. A number of new housing colonies have come up and over 30,000 consumers have been added to the existing power supply network, but the infrastructure is the same as it was 30 years ago.

At present, over 50 per cent posts of field staff have been lying vacant for the past five years as most of them retired during this period but no new recruitments have been made.