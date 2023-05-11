Palampur NGO to develop infra for eye patients

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 10

The Palampur Rotary Eye Foundation, a charitable voluntary organisation, has announced that it will develop more infrastructure with additional facilities for eye patients.

NGO chairman KG Butail and director Dr Sudheer Kumar Salhotra say, “With the support of the local community, the foundation has set up three eye hospitals at Maranda (Palampur), Paragpur (Dehra) in Kangra and Dhussara in Una, and a Woman and Child Care Hospital at Thakurdwara (Palampur).”

They say an expansion plan for the institution is in the pipeline. These hospitals are conducting different types of eye surgeries at nominal rates and the OPD fee for the patients is only Rs 20.