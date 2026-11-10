Palampur NGOs call for united fight against growing drug menace

The growing menace of drug addiction, particularly the alarming spread of chitta (heroin), in Palampur and its surrounding rural areas has become a serious cause for concern, posing a grave threat to the future of the younger generation. As drug trafficking is increasingly spreading into villages and residential areas, there is an urgent need for collective efforts to protect the region’s youth from falling prey to addiction.

As many as six NGOs, including People’s Voice and Dhauladhar Sewa Samiti, along with other social organisations of the city, have appealed to people from all walks of life, including political leaders, educational institutions, religious organisations, parents and youth groups, to join hands in a united campaign against drug abuse. They stress that the fight against drugs should be kept above political affiliations and party interests, as the issue concerns the future of society as a whole.

Palampur, once known for its peaceful environment, educational institutions and rich cultural traditions, is increasingly grappling with the challenge of drug abuse. The growing availability of narcotic substances, particularly chitta, has raised serious concerns among parents and residents, who fear that the menace can destroy the lives of hundreds of young people if not tackled in time.

Subhash Sharma, KB Ralhan and Suresh Kumar, while addressing mediapersons, said that political differences must be set aside and all elected representatives, irrespective of their party affiliations, should come forward to support a sustained campaign against drug trafficking and addiction. They added that merely issuing statements or organising occasional awareness programmes would not be enough to address the problem.

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They called for stringent action against drug peddlers, effective policing, identification of vulnerable areas and regular monitoring of suspected drug trafficking networks. At the same time, they stressed the need to give greater attention to rehabilitation, counselling and the social reintegration of young people struggling with addiction.

“Educational institutions, parents and community organisations also had an important role to play in the identification of early signs of substance abuse and preventing vulnerable youths from coming in contact with drug networks,” they added. The need of the hour, they said, was to turn the fight against drugs into a people’s movement, with every citizen accepting the responsibility of protecting the younger generation.