Palampur parking project awaits completion

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, January 15

A three-storey parking project in Palampur sanctioned 11 years ago is still to be completed. The foundation stone of the parking lot was laid twice, first in the year 2011 by then Urban Development Minister Mohinder Singh, and later in year 2017 by former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. However, only one concrete slab of the project is visible in 11 years.

The Palampur Municipal Corporation (earlier a council) had awarded the construction work of the project for Rs 38.29 lakh to a local contractor. Later, it changed the design of the project and its foundation stone was again laid on the basis of the new design by Virbadhra Singh in 2017.

Till date, the MC has spent over Rs 1.20 crore on the project as against its original cost of Rs 38.29 lakh, but only a slab has been laid whereas three slabs were proposed in the original design.

Ashwani Chhibar, contractor, says the MC failed to hand over the site in 2017 when it changed the design. This resulted in delay in the completion of the project. He adds his bills of over Rs 40 lakh are still pending with the MC.

A senior officer of the MC admits that the project has been hanging fire since 2011. He says tenders were floated again for the construction of the remaining two storeys as the contractor refused to complete the work on the basis of the rates approved in 2011. He adds that the MC has now given the contract to the same contractor, but he refuses to resume construction work until his pending bills are cleared.

The delay in the completion of the project will cost nearly Rs 1.5 crore to the MC. However, MC officials are tight-lipped about fixing responsibility of the officer concerned for causing a huge loss to the state exchequer.