Palampur photographer Archit Sood earns international recognition

Archit Sood, a celebrity and luxury wedding photographer from Palampur, has earned international recognition, with two of his photographs receiving Honorable Mention in the Portrait and Landscape Photography categories under Frame the Moment, an initiative by Sony and Glazer’s Camera.

Both photographs are scheduled to be exhibited at the Glazer’s Gallery in Washington, USA, providing an international platform for showcasing his creative work.

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Archit is known for his distinctive artistic vision and innovative approach to photography. A national record holder in photography, he represents Sigma India as its brand ambassador in the country. He is also a mentor for Nanlite, a leading brand in professional lighting equipment.

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Archit, an expert in celebrity photography, luxury weddings, fashion and fine art photography, combines light, emotion and cinematic visual storytelling to create compelling images. His work goes beyond aesthetic appeal, capturing meaningful moments and perspectives that convey emotions and tell stories.

Recognition in two distinct categories highlights the versatility of his photographic skills and artistic expression. The forthcoming exhibition in Washington is expected to bring his work before a wider international audience.

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Archit, while expressing happiness over his achievement, says that photography is not only a profession for him but also an art form through which light, emotions and perspectives are transformed into stories. He describes the international recognition as a matter of pride and a source of motivation to explore new creative possibilities.

Guided by his creative philosophy, A Love Affair with Light, Archit continues to experiment with visual storytelling and aims to take Indian photography to wider international platforms.

His achievement has brought pride to Palampur and Himachal Pradesh at large, while giving inspiration to aspiring photographers and creative professionals from the region who are seeking recognition on the global stage.