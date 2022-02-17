Palampur: Sans approach road, bridge fails to serve purpose

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, February 16

The Public Works Department (PWD) has completed the construction of a bridge over the Khal khud, near Pragpur, on the Saleti-Bhindla road connecting six villages, but it has failed to construct an approach road in the past one year.

Residents of the area had lodged a protest recently against the lack of an approach road. They say that they have met the local MLA and a senior PWD officer many times, but no action has been taken. People have no option but to travel to their villages through the khud, they add. “During rainfall, it becomes difficult to cross the khud,” they say.

In the absence of an approach road, the bridge has become useless. Official sources say that the PWD has spent over Rs 20 lakh on the construction of the bridge and as it has not been put to use, taxpayers money has gone down the drain. At least 15-foot-high retaining walls and approach roads are needed before pedestrians can use the bridge. Information gathered by The Tribune revealed that the PWD constructed the bridge in 2020, but it failed to construct the approach road because of a dispute and a shortage of funds.

#himachal pwd