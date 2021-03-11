Palampur: SARAS fair begins at Parour

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 10

Indu Goswami, MP, inaugurated SARAS fair at Mela Ground, Parour, 10 km from here, today. It aims to create micro-enterprises led by Self-Help Groups (SHGs).

“SHGs from different states, functioning as part of the National Rural Livelihoods Mission (NRLM) and the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), participate in melas, which provide a platform for entrepreneur women across the country to showcase their products and interact with buyers,” Indu added.

More than 100 stalls have been set up at the SARAS mela, which will help participants sell their products, including handlooms, handicrafts, artifacts and heritage products, garments and many other exclusive items.

A food court has also been set up.