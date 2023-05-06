Palampur, Shillai soldiers martyred

Tribune Reporters

Palampur/ Solan, May 5

Army soldiers Arvind Kumar (33), a resident of Mahroon village near Palampur, and Pramod Negi, a Shillai resident, made the supreme sacrifice while fighting with Pakistani militants in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir today morning. They were among the five Army soldiers who were martyred in the encounter with the militants when they were patrolling forests in the Rajori sector.

Pramod Negi

Arvind had joined the Army 15 years ago. He was posted in 9-Para Commando unit of the Army, which is specially trained in fighting terrorists. Arvind is survived by his wife, two small daughters and aged parents. His father was employed with the Public Works Department.

Negi had joined the Army in 2017 and was serving 9 Para Regiment. He was deployed in the special task force. He is survived by a younger brother, who is also in the Army, and parents.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed shock over the death of Arvind Kumar and Pramod Negi. He assured their families of full help from the state government.