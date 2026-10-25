Palampur student tops International public speaking competition

Ekaparnika Sharma, a Class VIII student at Cambridge International School, Palampur (CISP), has secured first place internationally in her age category at the ESU Youth Public Speaking Competition (YPSC) 2026, organised by the University of Cambridge, United Kingdom. The competition saw participation from 530 schools worldwide, bringing international recognition to the young student from Himachal Pradesh.

Competing in the 13–14 age category, Ekaparnika impressed the judges with her speech on “American History”, blending historical perspectives with an Indian viewpoint. Her eloquence, clarity of thought and confident delivery helped her clinch the top position in her category, placing India at the top of the international leaderboard for the age group.

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Her achievement highlights her public-speaking skills, critical thinking and ability to present ideas across cultural boundaries. It is also a proud moment for her parents, teachers and the wider school community.

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In recognition of her accomplishment, Ekaparnika will visit the University of Cambridge on 27 January 2027 to experience its renowned academic environment. According to the school, the university is sponsoring her return travel, adding to the significance of her achievement.

School principal Priya Kapil congratulated Ekaparnika on her success, praising her confidence, eloquence and determination. She also acknowledged the contribution of her teachers and mentors in nurturing the student’s abilities and encouraged other students to pursue their goals with dedication.

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The school’s English Department described the achievement as a reflection of the importance of language proficiency, effective communication and critical thinking in developing confident young speakers. It credited Ekaparnika’s sincere efforts, along with the guidance and encouragement of her teachers, for her success.