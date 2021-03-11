Palampur: Teachers protest for new pay scales

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 25

Hundreds of college and university teachers, under the banner of the All Himachal Pradesh University and College Teachers’ Joint Action Committee (JAC), held a procession in the town today and raised slogans against the state government for its failure to grant them the Seventh Pay Commission scales.

Janardan Singh, president of the HP Agriculture University Teachers Association (HPAUTA), and Geetanjai Singh, president of the Veterinary and Animal Sciences Teachers Association (VASTA), told mediapersons that the state government had already implemented and notified the Seventh Pay Commission recommendations for other categories of employees but ignored the college and university teachers.

The protesters said that the university and college teachers in other states had been granted the Seventh Pay Commission scales and they were now getting arrears, but the Himachal Government had meted out a step-motherly treatment to them.

They said that they had submitted a number of memorandums to the Governor, Chief Minister, Education Minister, Agriculture Minister, Finance Secretary and Education Secretary, but all in vain.