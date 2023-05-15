 Palampur to have electronic traffic management system : The Tribune India

Palampur to have electronic traffic management system

Palampur to have electronic traffic management system

A layout of electronic traffic management system equipped with high resolution CCTVs cameras will be installed in Palampur.



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 14

Despite steep rise in cases of thefts and other crimes in Palampur and its satellite areas, till date no steps have been taken for repairs or replacement of more than 15 CCTV cameras installed in different parts of the town which have been out of order since 2017. The state government had spent over Rs 20 lakh on the installation of these CCTV cameras.

After the spurt in theft cases, residents, NGOs and social bodies have demanded immediate repairs or installation of new CCTV cameras in the town which would help police trace suspects.

In many other criminal cases the police have remained clueless as no CCTV footage of spots is available. One such case is of Shani Seva Sadan, which has been targeted by thieves thrice, but the police have remained clueless about culprits behind these thefts. The Tribune had also highlighted this issue earlier in these columns but no action was taken in this regard.

The CCTVs were to be connected to computers installed at the local police station, the offices of the DSP and the traffic police to keep a vigil on the movement of anti-social elements and vehicles in different parts of the town. However, these offices had not link with the cameras.

The DSP and officials of the local police station said they had seen some cameras installed in the town but neither was connected with their offices.

Amit Guleria, SDM, Palampur, said his office had no link with cameras installed in the town.

Ashish Butail, CPS, who is also the local MLA, said he had taken up the issue with the state government. He said, “An electronic traffic management system equipped with high resolution CCTVs cameras will be installed in the town to keep an eye on anti-social elements and check traffic violations.”

Earlier, CCTV cameras were installed by the then Municipal Council (now Corporation) keeping in view the deteriorating law and order, rising number of accidents, monitoring movement of miscreants and mafia in Palampur. These cameras functioned barely for a year after installation. Even in the office of the Municipal Corporation (MC), no record of these cameras was found.

When contacted, Ashish Sharma, Commissioner, MC, said the matter had come to his notice and he would look in to it.

Both the SDM and the Commissioner said traffic movement could be monitored if these cameras were made functional and connected with the police station or their offices. They said CCTVs would also help in nabbing suspected criminals and curb crimes in the area.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Entertainment

Watch: Raghav Chadha kisses Parineeti Chopra as she sings 'Ve Maahi' at their engagement

2
Nation

Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls

3
Nation

Karnataka CLP passes resolution authorising Congress chief Kharge to name new Chief Minister

4
Punjab

Woman shot dead at Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara complex in Patiala; suspect arrested

5
Jalandhar

AAP's newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party's national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

6
World

Former PM Imran Khan slams Pakistani Army for jumping into politics

7
Chandigarh

Two Panchkula cops land in Anti-Corruption Bureau net for taking Rs 50,000 bribe

8
Nation

Karnataka DGP Praveen Sood appointed next CBI director

9
Nation

After delivering Karnataka, Congress' strategist Sunil Kanugolu to look for victory in Madhya Pradesh

10
Nation

Trial likely to begin next month in actor Saif Ali Khan assault case of 2012

Don't Miss

View All
Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against ‘misleading advertisements’ impersonating his attributes
Nation

Sachin Tendulkar files police complaint in Mumbai against 'misleading advertisements' impersonating his attributes

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts
World

Imran Khan's ex-wife Jemima Goldsmith's tweet on his release wins Pakistanis' hearts

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam
Chandigarh

Beating odds, students shine in Class X exam

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section
Jalandhar

Punjab Congress MLA who 'caught' AAP legislator 'roaming illegally' in Jalandhar on day of bypoll faces FIR under non-bailable section

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks
World

Who is Linda Yaccarino? executive who is likey to replace Elon Musk as Twitter CEO in 6 weeks

Amritsar blast LIVE updates: Woman among 5 arrested after third low intensity blast near Golden Temple
Amritsar

Amritsar blasts: Newly-wed couple among 5 arrested after third low-intensity blast near Golden Temple

Internet search costs woman Rs 8L
Chandigarh

Internet search costs Kharar woman Rs 8L

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13
Chandigarh

Day temp to hit 40°C by May 13

Top News

CLP authorises Kharge to pick Karnataka CM

CLP authorises Kharge to pick Karnataka CM

Observers to submit report | Name may be announced today

Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule

Pan-India outreach to mark 9 years of Modi rule

Month-long campaign to start with PM’s mega rally on May 30

Fair world order feasible if Asia multipolar: EAM

Fair world order feasible if Asia multipolar: EAM

Says EU must step in Indo-Pacific, cites supply chain const...

Tribal MLAs restive, Manipur CM in Delhi to meet PM, Shah

Tribal MLAs restive, Manipur CM in Delhi to meet PM, Shah

Karnataka DGP Sood next CBI chief

Karnataka DGP Sood next CBI chief

1986-batch IPS officer to head probe agency for two years


Cities

View All

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

ICSE Class X: Students pass with flying colours

Pupils excel in Class XII exams

Farmers urged not to burn crop residue

AAP victory in LS byelection may see civic body poll being held soon

IMA faction accuses executive body of arbitrary decisions

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

Prisoners on indefinite fast over facilities in Bathinda jail

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

5 Chandigarh pupils among Class XII toppers

Class X exam: Mudit excels with 99.6%

Odds fail to stop these achievers

Expect rain in Chandigarh on May 18

Open house: What steps should be taken to ensure proper collection of horticulture waste?

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

AIIMS conducts metal-free spine fixation surgery on infant in Delhi

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Lokpal proceedings against ex-IAS officer

58,685 challans issued in 15 days in Noida; 1K vehicles seized

Man killed in Tilak Nagar house blaze

Married month ago, woman kills self

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

Alan Wilson tops dist in Class XII with 93.75%

Class XII: Girls do it yet again

CISCE Class XII results: Girls do it yet again

Harshita Goel excels with 99.2% in Class X results

Three killed, 2 hurt as motorcycle, car collide near Kup Kalan village

Fire breaks out in hosiery, godown in Ludhiana

11 mobiles seized from Ludhiana Central Jail

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Patiala district students pass exams with flying colours

Celebrations of Sirhind Fateh Divas end