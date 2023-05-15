Palampur to have electronic traffic management system

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, May 14

Despite steep rise in cases of thefts and other crimes in Palampur and its satellite areas, till date no steps have been taken for repairs or replacement of more than 15 CCTV cameras installed in different parts of the town which have been out of order since 2017. The state government had spent over Rs 20 lakh on the installation of these CCTV cameras.

After the spurt in theft cases, residents, NGOs and social bodies have demanded immediate repairs or installation of new CCTV cameras in the town which would help police trace suspects.

In many other criminal cases the police have remained clueless as no CCTV footage of spots is available. One such case is of Shani Seva Sadan, which has been targeted by thieves thrice, but the police have remained clueless about culprits behind these thefts. The Tribune had also highlighted this issue earlier in these columns but no action was taken in this regard.

The CCTVs were to be connected to computers installed at the local police station, the offices of the DSP and the traffic police to keep a vigil on the movement of anti-social elements and vehicles in different parts of the town. However, these offices had not link with the cameras.

The DSP and officials of the local police station said they had seen some cameras installed in the town but neither was connected with their offices.

Amit Guleria, SDM, Palampur, said his office had no link with cameras installed in the town.

Ashish Butail, CPS, who is also the local MLA, said he had taken up the issue with the state government. He said, “An electronic traffic management system equipped with high resolution CCTVs cameras will be installed in the town to keep an eye on anti-social elements and check traffic violations.”

Earlier, CCTV cameras were installed by the then Municipal Council (now Corporation) keeping in view the deteriorating law and order, rising number of accidents, monitoring movement of miscreants and mafia in Palampur. These cameras functioned barely for a year after installation. Even in the office of the Municipal Corporation (MC), no record of these cameras was found.

When contacted, Ashish Sharma, Commissioner, MC, said the matter had come to his notice and he would look in to it.

Both the SDM and the Commissioner said traffic movement could be monitored if these cameras were made functional and connected with the police station or their offices. They said CCTVs would also help in nabbing suspected criminals and curb crimes in the area.