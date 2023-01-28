Palampur to have war memorial: Butail

Our Correspondent

Palampur, January 27

A war memorial will be constructed at Palampur for the martyrs who sacrificed their lives in Kargil and other wars fought before and after the Independence. This was stated by Ashish Butail, Chief Parliamentary Secretary, while unfurling a 108-feet high national flag installed on the premises of the combined office complex here on Wednesday. The flag has been built with the contributions of locals and Kangra DC Nipun Jindal.

Butail said Palampur was the land of brave soldiers like Capt Vikram Batra, Major Som Nath Sharma and Major Sudheer Walia, who had sacrificed their lives in wars. He said the region had the highest number of soldiers in the Indian security forces.

“A memorial at Palampur has been a long-standing demand of the ex-servicemen to remember those soldiers who laid down their lives fighting for the integrity and unity of the country,” Butail said. Earlier, he paid tributes to the martyred soldiers and directed local authorities to identify land for the memorial so that funds could be arranged.