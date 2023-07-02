Palampur to host drone conclave

Our Correspondent

Palampur, July 1

The Department of Digital Technologies and Governance will organise the Himachal Drone Conclave on July 4 and 5 here.

This conclave brings together industry leaders, experts, academia and stakeholders to foster knowledge exchange and collaboration in the rapidly evolving field of drones. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu will inaugurate the conclave.

Aim of 2-day event It aims to explore diverse applications of drones in various sectors like law enforcement, disaster management, agriculture and forest management, tourism, infrastructure development and management. Gokul Butail, IT Adviser to CM

Talking to reporters Gokul Butail, Information Technology Adviser (Innovation) to CM, said the conclave would be aimed at highlight the advancements and applications of drone technology across various sectors. Butail said the notable speakers would include Prabodh Saxena, Chief Secretary, RD Nazeem, Principal Secretary (Industries), Dr Abhishek Jain, Secretary (IT), and other distinguished guests.

“The first panel discussion will focus on career opportunities for the youth in drone technologies. It will delve into the increasing drone usage and manufacturing capabilities, highlighting the new avenues for employment in drone flying, data processing, and applications. The discussion will provide insights into the exciting career opportunities available in this field,” he added.

The second panel discussion will explore drone technology use in law enforcement, disaster management and forest conservation. Topics to be covered will include surveillance in border areas and unrest-prone places, night surveillance, target identification, search and rescue operations during disasters, delivery of essential supplies and information to people in distress, as well as curbing wildlife poaching and theft of forest resources.

The third panel discussion will focus on applications of drones in agriculture, horticulture and forest management. It will highlight how drones enable farmers to adopt safe methods of pesticide spraying, facilitate precision farming, monitor crops, promote efficient use of farm inputs, assess crop damage and monitor forest cover and afforestation efforts.

On the following day, a session will be organised on the critical role of drones in delivering medical supplies and facilitating logistics and delve into the applications of drones in infrastructure management and development projects. It will showcase how drones enable in-time healthcare services in remote areas.