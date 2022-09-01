Palampur University opens outlet to sell milk products

Palampur, August 31
Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the HP Agriculture University Prof HK Chaudhary has inaugurated an outlet selling milk and milk products at Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Science here.
High-quality pasteurised milk, paneer, curd, burfi, gulab jamun, flavoured milk, ghee, khoya and other milk products will be available at the outlet under the brand ‘Him Palam’.
