Palampur University releases two rajmash varieties

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 9

HK Chaudhary, Vice-Chancellor of the CSK Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, has launched two new varieties of rajmash, ‘Him Palam Kanchan Rajmash’ and ‘Him Palam Triloki Rajmash’, here. He also inaugurated a modern incubation lab, medicinal plant garden and renovated outdoor premises of the College of Community Science.

He said that rajmash were rich in protein, carbohydrates, fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants and had distinct traditional aroma. He added that a modern incubation laboratory would prove a boon to young entrepreneurs and students. He also expressed satisfaction that 27 start-ups were functional in the new lab.

He said that scientists of the College of Community Science could help in taking the distinct treasure of the Himalayas to metropolitan cities. He added that the college could guide society about healthy and nutritious food and introduce special food items meant for new age diseases. Chaudhary encouraged scientists to collaborate with the Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, and other premier institutes of the country.

