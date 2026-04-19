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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Palampur varsity scientists get fellowship for soybean research

Palampur varsity scientists get fellowship for soybean research

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Palampur, Updated At : 08:50 PM Apr 19, 2026 IST
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Prof Jai Dev Sharma and Prof Vedna Kumari being felicitated at the ICAR–National Soybean Research Institute in Indore.
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Two senior scientists of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar (CSK) Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya, Palampur, have been awarded the prestigious Fellow of the Society for Soybean Research and Development (SSRD) for 2025.

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Jai Dev Sharma, Head of the Department of Plant Genetics and Breeding, and Vedna Kumari, a Professor in the same department, received the honour in recognition of their contributions to soybean research and development. The fellowship has been conferred by the Society for Soybean Research and Development, ICAR–National Soybean Research Institute, Indore.

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Vice-Chancellor Ashok Kumar Panda congratulated both scientists on their achievement. He lauded their dedication and excellence, stating that such recognitions not only brought laurels to the university but also highlighted the impactful research being carried out at the Palampur university. He expressed confidence that their continued efforts would contribute towards advancing sustainable agriculture and enhancing farmers’ livelihoods.

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Sharma, an eminent plant breeder with over three decades of experience, has made significant contribution to crop improvement, particularly soybean. He has played a key role in the development and release of several important soybean varieties.

Vedna has also made remarkable contributions to the improvement of soybean. She has been instrumental in the development and release of multiple crop varieties, including soybean and rapeseed-mustard.

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