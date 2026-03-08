DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Palampur vet scientist wins national award

Palampur vet scientist wins national award

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 09:40 PM Mar 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Prof Adarsh Kumar
Advertisement

A senior veterinary scientist of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya has brought laurels to the state after receiving a prestigious national honour in the field of veterinary science.

Advertisement

Prof Adarsh Kumar, head of teaching veterinary clinical complex at Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, has been conferred the PLRC National Vet Excellence Award-2026. The award has been presented by the PAWS Learning and Research Council.

Advertisement

Vice-Chancellor Ashok Kumar Panda congratulated Dr Kumar on the prestigious national recognition. He said the award reflected Dr Kumar’s unwavering commitment to advancing veterinary education and clinical practice, particularly in the specialised field of veterinary dentistry.

Advertisement

Prof Panda stated that the achievement would inspire young veterinarians, researchers, and students to strive for excellence in animal healthcare, research, and innovation.

Dr Kumar has been widely recognised for his excellence in clinical teaching, research, and institutional development, with special appreciation for his work in veterinary dentistry. The selection committee acknowledged his expertise in advanced anaesthesia and critical care, diagnostic imaging, soft tissue surgery and veterinary dentistry.

Advertisement

He has also made significant contributions as a national and international speaker and educator, sharing his expertise and promoting advancements in veterinary clinical practices and animal healthcare.

The award was formally presented to him recently in Gurugram during the 6th Indian Vet Expo, organised with the support of the Indian Pet Industry Forum. The recognition highlights his significant role in strengthening veterinary education and clinical services in the country. —

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts