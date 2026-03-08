Palampur vet scientist wins national award

A senior veterinary scientist of Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishvavidyalaya has brought laurels to the state after receiving a prestigious national honour in the field of veterinary science.

Prof Adarsh Kumar, head of teaching veterinary clinical complex at Dr GC Negi College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, has been conferred the PLRC National Vet Excellence Award-2026. The award has been presented by the PAWS Learning and Research Council.

Vice-Chancellor Ashok Kumar Panda congratulated Dr Kumar on the prestigious national recognition. He said the award reflected Dr Kumar’s unwavering commitment to advancing veterinary education and clinical practice, particularly in the specialised field of veterinary dentistry.

Prof Panda stated that the achievement would inspire young veterinarians, researchers, and students to strive for excellence in animal healthcare, research, and innovation.

Dr Kumar has been widely recognised for his excellence in clinical teaching, research, and institutional development, with special appreciation for his work in veterinary dentistry. The selection committee acknowledged his expertise in advanced anaesthesia and critical care, diagnostic imaging, soft tissue surgery and veterinary dentistry.

He has also made significant contributions as a national and international speaker and educator, sharing his expertise and promoting advancements in veterinary clinical practices and animal healthcare.

The award was formally presented to him recently in Gurugram during the 6th Indian Vet Expo, organised with the support of the Indian Pet Industry Forum. The recognition highlights his significant role in strengthening veterinary education and clinical services in the country. —