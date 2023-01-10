Palampur's Bindravan village emerges as heaven for drug addicts

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, January 9

Bindravan, a small village near Palampur, has emerged as heaven for drug peddlers where all types of drugs, including chitta, heroin, charas and ganja, are available.

To buy drugs, hundreds of addicts visit this village from all over the district. In the absence of checks, youth can be seen consuming drugs and liquor in the open in broad daylight. Drug addicts can also be spotted in adjoining forest areas and on riverbanks.

A few days ago, the body of a youth belonging to Paprola was found in this village. He had reportedly died due to overdose of drugs. He had come to buy chitta here.

Both cheap and expensive drugs are available at Bindravan, which is also termed as Netherlands of Kangra. Earlier, only charas was available in the region, but now even heroin and chitta are easily available.

Last evening, residents informed the police that three youths were lying unconscious in a forest after consuming drugs. The police later shifted them to the Civil Hospital here.

A police post was recently set up in the village and eight home guards and one Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) were deputed there. But hardly any policeman is seen in the village and there is no let up in drug trafficking in the area.

Kangra district, with a population of over 30 lakh, witnesses inflow of drugs and cheap intoxicants, mainly from Punjab, Delhi and Haryana. Traffickers entice unemployed youth, rural population and schoolchildren to act as “carriers”.

Kangra SP Khushal Sharma said efforts were being made to check the activities of drug traffickers in the area. A number of cases had been registered under the NDPS Act and arrests made. The police had also started the process of attaching the properties of accused, he added.

