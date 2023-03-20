Palampur ward 2 poll set aside

Palampur, March 19
The divisional commissioner of Kangra has set aside the election of the Congress councillor from Ward Number 2 of the Palampur MC. The elections of the Palampur civic body were held two years ago.
He admitted a petition filed by Radha Sood, who had challenged the order of returning officers for rejecting her nomination papers. The returning officer had stated in his order that Radha had encroached upon government land in Ward Number 2.
During the hearing, Radha produced documentary evidence that she was never in possession of the government land. Satisfied with the arguments and documents that Radha placed before the court, the divisional commissioner set aside the ward election.
Palampur SDM Amit Guleria said he had received a copy of the order issued by the divisional commissioner. Now, a fresh election was likely to be held in May this year after the completion of new voters’ list and other formalities.
