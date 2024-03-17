 Palampur Ward Watch Banuri-Hpau: Tackling stray cattle a daily struggle : The Tribune India

Palampur Ward Watch Banuri-Hpau: Tackling stray cattle a daily struggle

Demand for gate in memory of Ashok Chakra awardee Maj Sudheer Walia not met

Palampur Ward Watch Banuri-Hpau: Tackling stray cattle a daily struggle

A narrow road in Ward 14 of the Palampur Municipal Corporation.



Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 16

The Ward 14, which is also called Banuri-HP Agriculture University ward of the Palampur Municipal Corporation, is considered a “VIP” area as the prestigious educational institutions like agriculture university falls in the ward. Besides, 12 villages are part of the ward. Banuri is also the native village of Major Sudheer Walia, who sacrificed his life fighting terrorists in Kashmir and was awarded Ashok Chakra posthumously.

The ward stretches from Kapila Nursing Home to bridge over Awa river near Banuri. Since the ward adjoins the main Palampur town, many new localities’ have come up here in the past 10 years.

As per the 2011 Census, the population of the ward was around 4,200. Earlier, Banuri panchayat was part of the ward. With the formation of the Municipal Corporation the panchayat ceased to exist, but the woes of residents continue till date.

However, there seems to not much impact after the inclusion of these areas in the Municipal Corporation. Most villagers are not happy with the pace of development. Except installation of solar streetlights nothing new has been done by the MC here, as dirty drains are still clogged with garbage and are rarely taken care of by the MC.

The lack of sewerage system is further adding to the problems of the residents. In many areas, dirty water flows into drains emitting foul smell. Though the matter is in the knowledge of the MC authorities, hardly any action has been initiated against offenders.

Stray animals have emerged as a big problem in the ward. Keeping stray cattle away from their crops has been a daily struggle for villagers. Herds of stray animals also roam on the Pathankot-Mandi National Highway passing through the ward, posing a threat to the people. The MC is yet to take steps to tackle the menace, which is as rampant in the ward as in Palampur town.

Idle parking by the roadside at Banrui always pose at threat of accidents. Many fatal accidents have been reported from the area in the past.

The internal roads and streets wear a dirty look. From plastic wrappers to empty mineral water bottles, garbage can be seen littered on the road and drains.

Although the Municipal Corporation has started a door-to-door garbage collection, some people still throw garbage near Banuri Chowk, thereby choking the drains and water channels.

Councillor Monika Sharma says the major demand of the residents is the installation of a gate in the memory of Major Sudheer Walia, but till date the MC has not released funds for it. “Besides, most parts of the ward do not have road connectivity. The MC should take up construction of roads on priority,” she said.

