Palampur ward watch Lohna: Bad roads, poor sewerage in ‘VIP area’

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 22

Lohna ward under the Municipal Corporation, Palampur, which is also known as Ward No. 1, is situated in the foothills of Bundla Valley. It is one of the thickly populated wards with a population of over 6,000. A number of modern housing colonies have come up in the ward in the past 10 years. Along with big hotels and homestays, multiple schools and colleges are also situated in the ward.

The ward has not witnessed much development in the past few decades. The work to upgrade roads and streets has not been carried out in the ward as their width is same as it was 30 years ago. Moreover, the ward lacks basic civic amenities such as a sewerage system and a proper drainage system. Despite the “VIP area” tag is attached to the ward, its condition is similar to any other ward, which cries for attention. Many doctors, retired IAS officers, Army officers and engineers live in the ward.

Large-scale encroachments on various roads in the ward have aggravated the problem of traffic jams. A number of shops and other commercial buildings have come up in the ward without getting approval from the MC and the Town and Country Planning Department. The MC authorities have failed to act against the violators.

Before the formation of the Municipal Corporation, Ward No. 1 was part of Aima and Bundla panchayats. The ward has witnessed rapid urbanisation as it is situated barely 1,000 metre from the heart of the town.

Pothole-ridden roads and streets, overflowing drains and contaminated drinking water speak volumes about the sorry state of affairs of the ward, which is turning into a slum in the absence of proper planning.

Residents find it difficult to commute on the single-lane Vindhyavasini Temple road due to regular traffic jams.

Garbage can be seen littered in several parts of the ward.

At Chhir Chowk, a number of illegal shops have come up on the prime government land, which has narrowed the road to five metres. Ward residents say despite repeated complaints to the PWD and Forest Department, no action has been taken against illegal shops and encroachments.

Traffic snarls have become a routine on the narrow Palampur Bundla road that passes through the ward. The width of the road is the same as it was 30 years ago. However, the number of vehicles plying on the road has multiplied.

Municipal Commissioner Ashish Sharma said all problems of the ward were being solved. “Efforts are being made to resolve the issues. Paver tiles have already been laid on most of the internal roads. Streetlights have also been installed. However, most of the roads with drainage are looked after by the PWD. The MC has little scope to repair these roads and drainage system,” he added.

