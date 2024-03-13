Palampur ward watch - Rajpur: Improper garbage disposal irks locals

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, March 12

Rajpur, also known as ward 11 of the Palampur Municipal Corporation, is grappling with hosts of issues. From improper garbage disposal to poor sewerage, idle parking, stray animal menace and poor drainage system, the area lacks in civic amenities.

Before the formation of the Municipal Corporation, Rajpur came under a panchayat. Most serving and retired officers of the HP Agriculture University have settled at the village.

The problems confronting the residents here seem to be perennial as nothing much has been done to resolve the issues in the past two years since the inception of the Palampur MC.

The narrow Pathankot-Mandi highway passes through Rajpur, creating a traffic bottleneck. Earlier, it was expected that four-lane highway would pass through the village, but with the change of the alignment the NHAI dropped the plan.

A number of new housing colonies have come up in the ward in an unplanned manners in the absence of any checks from the authorities concerned. The ward sees a lot of public activity with markets, offices, schools and colleges situated here, but there is no provision for parking of vehicles. Most of the internal streets and roads have turned into parking area impeding the vehicular movement.

The idle parking on the Panchrukhi road in the ward poses an accident hazard. The wrong parking of vehicles on the both sides of the road has made the matter worse. Traffic jams on this stretch are a norm. While businessmen and residents park their vehicles on the roadside, the absence of traffic police makes the situation worse.

Heaps of garbage can be seen near Rajpur Chowk. Despite regular door-to-door collection of garbage by the MC, most people dump garbage in the adjoining forest and by the roadside.

Palampur MC Commissioner Ashish Sharma says despite repeated warnings many people in ward 11 are dumping garbage on roadside and not following the collection system evolved by the MC.

Besides, the narrow Palampur bypass also cuts through the ward, which has become a traffic hazard. There is a spurt in construction activity on the bypass road which has created a traffic bottleneck. Till date, the Public Works Department has initiated no steps for the widening of the bypass road which is urgently required.

The councillor of this ward says her main stress is on the development of new parking lots in the ward. She admits that parking is a big issue in this ward as the area is fully urbanised. The idle parking on both sides of the roads has further aggravated the situation, she admits.

