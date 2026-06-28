Palampur woman held with 1.06 kg charas while travelling in HRTC bus

The Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of the Nurpur police district on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old woman carrying 1.06 kg of charas while travelling in a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus.

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The accused, identified as Gungun, daughter of Shashi Kumar and a resident of Khildu village in Palampur subdivision of Kangra district, was travelling in the Harsipattan- Amritsar HRTC bus.

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Following a tip-off, the CIA team stopped the bus at Bodh near Nurpur and searched the woman’s bag, recovering the contraband. She was arrested and the drug seized.

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Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Dharam Chand Verma said an FIR had been registered against the accused under Sections 20 and 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. She would be produced in the court on Monday for police remand.

The ASP said investigations were under way to trace the forward and backward links of the drug trafficking network and ascertain the involvement of other women.

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The Nurpur police district have arrested 13 women and 100 other persons in cases related to drug trafficking during the past six months, indicating an increasing involvement of women in the lucrative but risky drug peddling.