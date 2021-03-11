Palampur youth bags music award

Palampur, May 31
Palampur youth Aksh Baghla bagged the “Indian Music Sensation of the Year” award at the “Influencer Ex 2022 Awards” function held in Kerala by a magazine house, Exhibit Productions, hosted by Kerala Tourism.
In this event, 100 digital influencers were awarded for their outstanding performance in different fields in which Aksh Baghla of Palampur has brought laurels to Himachal Pradesh.
Aksh amassed over 19 crore views on the digital platform and garnered 30 million views in a mash-up of “Chand Waaliyan” song that went viral on Instagram recently. He has 3 million subscribers on YouTube and 5 lakh followers on Instagram.
