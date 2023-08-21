Palampur youth dies after ‘drug overdose’

Our Correspondent

Palampur, August 20

A youth found unconscious in the outskirts of the town this morning was later declared brought dead by a doctor. Drug overdose is suspected to be the cause of the death.

The deceased has been identified as Akash from Ram Chowk locality of Palampur. His family members have confirmed that he was addicted to heroin and was regularly getting the drug from local peddlers.

DSP Lokinder Thakur said the police were waiting for the autopsy report, but prime facie it seemed to be a case of drug addiction.

Many youth in Palampur, Ghuggar Bindrvan, Baijnath, Bhawarna, Banuri Maranda and other areas of the region have become addicted to drugs. The DSP said the police were making all efforts to curb drug trafficking.

He said, “In the past one month, 13 cases have been registered under the NDPS Act and 15 drug peddlers have been arrested.”

#drug menace #Palampur