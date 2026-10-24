Palampur’s College of Basic Sciences welcomes freshers

The College of Basic Sciences at Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Krishi Vishwavidyalaya, Palampur, organised its annual Freshers’ Day to welcome newly admitted students and encourage them to strive for academic excellence, scientific research and innovation.

Sudesh Yadav, Director of the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technology (IHBT), Palampur, was the chief guest of the programme. He urged the students to pursue science with dedication, curiosity and commitment. He also assured them of his support and guidance in their academic and scientific endeavours, expressing his willingness to help nurture their research interests and career aspirations.

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Rajan Katoch, Dean of the College of Basic Sciences, congratulated the students and encouraged them to make the most of their four-year academic journey. He said that discipline, regularity, integrity and respect for teachers and seniors were essential for academic success and personal growth.

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Katoch said that emerging fields such as artificial intelligence, information technology and biotechnology were opening up new opportunities for young people. He encouraged the students to cultivate a scientific temper, critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills to address global challenges, particularly climate change and environmental sustainability.

He said that education should extend beyond earning a degree and equip students with professional competence, confidence and the ability to capitalise on emerging opportunities. He encouraged them to explore entrepreneurship and start-up ventures alongside conventional career paths. He also urged the students to focus on personality development, character building and their responsibilities towards society.

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Katoch said that the graduates of the college had established themselves in diverse fields, including administration, scientific research, management and banking. He added that their achievements reflected the institution’s commitment to quality education and the holistic development of students.

The Vice-Chancellor and the Registrar of the university also extended their greetings and best wishes to the newly admitted students and encouraged them to make their academic journey meaningful and productive.