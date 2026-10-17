Palampur’s demand for district status gets a fresh push

The long-pending demand for granting district status to Palampur has gained fresh momentum following the constitution of the state government’s Delimitation Commission, with residents hoping that the initiative will finally move beyond political assurances and translate into action.

The demand dates back to the tenure of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, when an office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner and Additional Superintendent of Police was established in Palampur as part of the initiative. However, the proposal failed to make further headway due to political reasons.

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A Zila Bano Sangarash was later constituted to press for the demand. Despite repeated representations and public appeals, the campaign gradually lost momentum in the absence of a favourable response from successive governments. The constitution of the commission has once again raised expectations among residents that their decades-old demand may receive serious consideration.

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Welcoming the formation of the commission, Palampur MLA Ashish Butail, Baijnath MLA Kishori Lal, Jaisinghpur MLA Yadvinder Gomma and Sulaha MLA Vipin Singh Parmar said the Palampur could finally be granted district status. They said the move would benefit residents by bringing administration closer to the people.

Ashok Sarial, former Vice-Chancellor of CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, said political leaders, institutions, organisations and prominent citizens should collectively present the case before the commission. He stressed that Palampur’s claim should be considered on the basis of public convenience and administrative requirements.

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Jagmel Katoch, senior advocate and president of the Zila Banao Sangharsh Samiti, said the demand had also been pursued during the previous BJP government. He maintained that the decision should be taken in the larger public interest and that the town should not be made to wait any longer.

Palampur already has several important institutions, including the CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, CSIR Institute, big Army cantonment, several higher educational institutions. Supporters of district status argue that these facilities, coupled with the region’s geographical spread, strengthen the case for a separate district.

Residents of the remote areas, including Chhota Bhangal, Chadiyar and Alampur, reportedly have to travel between 80 and 100 km to reach Dharamsala, the Kangra district headquarters. A separate district at Palampur could reduce travel and provide easier access to administrative services for people from Palampur, Baijnath, Sulah and Jaisinghpur Assembly constituencies.