DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Palampur’s demand for district status gets a fresh push

Palampur’s demand for district status gets a fresh push

The demand dates back to the tenure of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:06 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The office of the Municipal Corporation in Palampur.
Advertisement

The long-pending demand for granting district status to Palampur has gained fresh momentum following the constitution of the state government’s Delimitation Commission, with residents hoping that the initiative will finally move beyond political assurances and translate into action.

The demand dates back to the tenure of former Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, when an office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner and Additional Superintendent of Police was established in Palampur as part of the initiative. However, the proposal failed to make further headway due to political reasons.

Advertisement

A Zila Bano Sangarash was later constituted to press for the demand. Despite repeated representations and public appeals, the campaign gradually lost momentum in the absence of a favourable response from successive governments. The constitution of the commission has once again raised expectations among residents that their decades-old demand may receive serious consideration.

Advertisement

Welcoming the formation of the commission, Palampur MLA Ashish Butail, Baijnath MLA Kishori Lal, Jaisinghpur MLA Yadvinder Gomma and Sulaha MLA Vipin Singh Parmar said the Palampur could finally be granted district status. They said the move would benefit residents by bringing administration closer to the people.

Ashok Sarial, former Vice-Chancellor of CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, said political leaders, institutions, organisations and prominent citizens should collectively present the case before the commission. He stressed that Palampur’s claim should be considered on the basis of public convenience and administrative requirements.

Advertisement

Jagmel Katoch, senior advocate and president of the Zila Banao Sangharsh Samiti, said the demand had also been pursued during the previous BJP government. He maintained that the decision should be taken in the larger public interest and that the town should not be made to wait any longer.

Palampur already has several important institutions, including the CSK Himachal Pradesh Agricultural University, CSIR Institute, big Army cantonment, several higher educational institutions. Supporters of district status argue that these facilities, coupled with the region’s geographical spread, strengthen the case for a separate district.

Residents of the remote areas, including Chhota Bhangal, Chadiyar and Alampur, reportedly have to travel between 80 and 100 km to reach Dharamsala, the Kangra district headquarters. A separate district at Palampur could reduce travel and provide easier access to administrative services for people from Palampur, Baijnath, Sulah and Jaisinghpur Assembly constituencies.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts